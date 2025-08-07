Egypt’s Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Al Qalaa Investments and China’s Red Flag to expand its capacity in human and veterinary vaccine production and develop plasma-derived therapies, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the agreement supports Egypt’s national strategy to attract foreign investment, localise biotechnology industries, and advance scientific research and innovation under the country’s Vision 2030 sustainable development framework.

The partnership aims to position Egypt as a regional hub for vaccine manufacturing and exports—particularly to African and Arab markets—while ensuring self-sufficiency in critical vaccines and plasma-based products.

Sherif El-Fil, CEO of VACSERA, described the deal as a major step toward transferring advanced vaccine manufacturing technologies to Egypt. He said it would secure the domestic supply of safe, effective vaccines and open new export opportunities.

El-Fil added that the collaboration will also strengthen VACSERA’s capabilities in plasma processing and biopharmaceutical production, reinforcing its role as a key regional player in the vaccine industry.

The MoU was signed by Sherif El-Fil for VACSERA, Li Yang, CEO of China’s Red Flag, and Ashraf El-Badawy, CEO of UAE’s Al Qalaa Investments.

