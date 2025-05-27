Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population signed a cooperation protocol on Monday with US-based medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet and local distributor AZM to expand access to advanced orthopedic and prosthetic care across public hospitals.

The agreement, signed at the Ministry’s headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, aims to introduce state-of-the-art orthopedic implants and prosthetic technologies in Ministry-run healthcare facilities, aligning with international standards of care.

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar attended the signing ceremony and described the partnership as a major milestone in improving the quality of healthcare services available to Egyptian citizens. He emphasized that the collaboration will accelerate patient access to cutting-edge treatments and reduce the burden of orthopedic conditions on both individuals and the healthcare system.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar noted that the partnership will focus on enhancing orthopedic surgical procedures—particularly joint replacements—and expanding the availability of high-quality prosthetic limbs through the adoption of international best practices and advanced technologies.

Zimmer Biomet was represented by Erik Antos, Vice President for Emerging Markets, while AZM CEO Amr Zekry signed on behalf of the local distributor.

Antos expressed strong support for the partnership, reiterating Zimmer Biomet’s commitment to transferring global medical expertise to Egypt and delivering world-class orthopedic solutions. He also highlighted the company’s objective of empowering local medical professionals and improving outcomes for Egyptian patients.

This agreement represents another step forward in Egypt’s broader healthcare modernization efforts, which include strengthening infrastructure and fostering international collaborations to elevate public sector service delivery.

