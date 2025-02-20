Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, oversaw the signing of a cooperation protocol to establish Egypt’s first ultrasound device manufacturing facility.

The initiative is a partnership between Tatweer Medical Industries and leading Chinese medical device manufacturer Mindray.

Following the signing, Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the significance of this collaboration in strengthening Egypt’s medical industry, reducing reliance on imports, and achieving self-sufficiency in ultrasound devices. He assured that the Ministry of Health would provide full support and necessary facilities to ensure the project’s success.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategy to attract foreign investment, transfer medical technology, and produce high-quality, locally made medical devices at competitive prices. These efforts aim to enhance the overall quality of healthcare services in the country.

The first locally manufactured ultrasound device is set to launch in April, with an expected annual production of approximately 2,500 units. Additionally, the project will include specialized training programs for Egyptian technicians and engineers to facilitate technology transfer and skill development.

Hesham Abu Steit, Chairperson of the Unified Procurement Authority, highlighted the project’s role in advancing local manufacturing capabilities. He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting investors and overcoming any obstacles that may arise.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed El Ezaby, Chairperson of Tatweer Medical Industries, and Joy Fay, Regional Director for Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East at Mindray.

