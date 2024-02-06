Dubai has started the construction of a cancer hospital, which is slated to open in 2026.

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, part of Dubai Health, will be the emirate’s first integrated and comprehensive healthcare facility dedicated to cancer patients, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced on Twitter.

The crown prince attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital on Monday.

The 56,000-square-metre medical facility in Al Jaddaf will have 116 beds. It will also have 50 clinics, 30 clinical research spaces, 60 IV rooms, 10 emergency care rooms, 5 radiotherapy rooms.

The facility is also designed to feature 19 gardens to support patient recovery and provide an open environment for families to spend time with their loved ones seeking medical care.

The project is being financed by donations raised by the Al Jalila Foundation.

“The project is an important addition that supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 on establishing the most efficient and quality health system that meets the best international standards,” the crown prince said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

