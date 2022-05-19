Dubai Hospital has launched the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot for performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries.

Dr Maryam Al Raisi, CEO of Dubai Hospital, highlighted that in line with the vision and mission of the DHA, the hospital places emphasis on the implementation of the latest technologies and smart solutions to provide the highest-quality of specialised patient-centred care.

Al Raisi said the robot is one of the most sophisticated laparoscopic surgical technologies available and will significantly help enhance comprehensive general surgery and laparoscopic surgery services provided by the hospital.

She added that the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot enables surgeons to perform complex surgeries with increased precision and flexibility under various disciplines such as oncosurgery, urology, bariatric surgery, gynaecology, general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery among others.

Today, a specialised medical team at Dubai Hospital headed by Dr Yasser Ahmad Al Saeedi, Consultant, Robotic Surgeon and Head of the Urology Department at Dubai Hospital, performed the first surgery at Dubai Hospital using the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot.

The surgery was performed on a 22-year-old Emirati patient who was suffering from a blockage in the upper part of the ureter which made him suffer from enlarged kidneys and its complications.

Using this technology, Dr Al Saeedi and his team conducted a two-hour surgery during which the obstructed part of the ureter was removed and the ureter was reconnected to the renal pelvis.

The operation was a success and the patient will be discharged within a few days.

Dr Al Saeedi highlighted the importance of using this advanced type of robotic system which has articulated instruments that allow the same movement capacity as the human wrist but eliminate any tremors that maybe caused by a surgeon's hands.

He said this is a state-of-the-art surgical procedure in which the conventional laparoscopic technique is combined with high precision robotic technology ensuring minimal incision, enhanced precision and faster recovery time as well as minimal post-surgery hospitalization.

The robot also allows a three-dimensional view and magnification of up to 10 times and offers extreme accuracy.

Dr Al Saeedi, considered to be the first Emirati surgeon to specialise in robotic surgery, said the robot can be used for complex kidney, prostate, ureter and pelvic surgeries.

