Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced a new set of standards for regulating the provision of oncology services in health facilities in Dubai in collaboration with the Emirates Oncology Society.

The initiative aligns with the goals and priorities set forth in Dubai's Healthcare Strategy 2026; which aims to establish a pioneering healthcare system that boosts patients and their families' confidence and contributes to making Dubai one of the leading healthcare destinations with the best patient outcomes.

This is one of DHA's ongoing efforts to develop the healthcare sector in Dubai, ensuring the provision of specialised, high-quality treatment services that further improves patient safety.

During the workshop held at Raffles Hotel—Dubai, in collaboration with Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Oncology Society at the Emirates Medical Association, DHA reviewed the new standards for Oncology services. The document has been developed in accordance with UAE legislation and the best international practices in the field.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, stressed that oncology services remain one of the main challenges for health authorities worldwide. Accordingly, DHA has taken the initiative to develop new standards aimed at building an effective system and providing advanced services in this field.

The new standards also reflect DHA's commitment to achieving the best outcomes for patients by offering high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic services and improving patient experience in their journey to recovery. Regulations will also contribute to enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility of healthcare within a patient-centred system.

By creating a competitive setting, these standards will encourage healthcare providers to offer high-quality and specialised services in oncology according to the best international practices, thus enhancing Dubai's position as a leading healthcare destination regionally and globally.

Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of the Health Policies and Standards department at the DHA, stated that the new standards were developed with a focus on patient-centred care and include a set of regulations and requirements related to medical care, patient safety, KPIs for quality and performance for measuring and monitoring the effectiveness of the oncology services in the health facilities.

Additionally, Dr. Khulood Al Sayegh, Head of the Standards and Guidelines Section at DHA, added that the workshop highlighted several key points related to the implementation of the new standards for providing oncology services as required by DHA.

The workshop also emphasised developing these regulations to keep pace with the fast progress in the field of oncology, focusing on precise diagnostic services, enhancing the integration of multispecialty care, and prioritising patient outcomes and quality of life. She underscored that the workshop also stressed the use of technologies and smart solutions in patient care programmes.

The workshop addressed the significance of value-based, effective, and cost-efficient care while ensuring the sustainability and accessibility of these vital services. Additionally, it focused on developing oncology services to meet future needs and challenges in patient diagnosis and healthcare services.