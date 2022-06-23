UAE - Advanced genomic services will be made available across the UAE in line with the nation’s vision of making healthcare testing accessible to everyone in the country besides genomic-driven wellness and longevity.

For this, Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, has partnered with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine.

The partnership follows the recent launch of Dante Genomics’ office and operations in the UAE. According to the agreement, Emirates Post will collect and drop off testing kits from Dante Labs to customers across the UAE, in addition to designating Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres as a point of sale and drop off/collection point for the testing kits. Genetic testing provides personalised information about one’s overall wellbeing to empower them to live a healthier lifestyle.

Seamless services

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: “We are delighted that Dante Genomics entrusted us to support the expansion of their advanced genomic services across the UAE. This partnership further highlights the seamless services we provide to customers through our delivery network, which is the largest in the country.

“With its customer-centric and diverse choice of services, Emirates Post is an ideal delivery partner for companies looking for expansion and sustainable solutions to even the remotest parts of the country. Our exemplary services have enabled us to build trust and meet all the requirements of our customers and partners.”

Andrea Riposati, Group CEO of Dante Genomics, said that universal access to healthcare requires the universal operations that Emirates Posts has built. “Together, we can deliver advanced genomics everywhere. We are honored to partner with Emirates Post on logistics and distribution of advanced genomic services in the UAE. Emirates Post has proven a fantastic partner with a clear vision of how to democratise access to goods, services and technology for all people in the UAE,” he added.

Global leader

Dante Genomics is a global leader in genome sequencing with the best technology in the healthcare industry to provide personalised preventive healthcare solutions by offering next-generation diagnostic tools direct to consumers and healthcare professionals.

With the use of patented software and revolutionary technologies, including Novaseq 6000 Sequencing System and Pacbio, Dante Labs has achieved unprecedented performance in the field of genetic sequencing.

Dante Labs through Novaseq 6000 Sequencing System has recorded an average Passing Filter ratio exceeding 80% on each run performed, proving the lab as top performers within the industry. Passing Filter ratio measures efficiency in genomics.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).