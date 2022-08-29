UAE - Clemenceau Medical Centre (CMC) Hospital in Dubai has opened the CMC Dental Clinic, a fully serviced, state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing exceptional dental care.

Introducing the CMC Dental Clinic allows the hospital to offer its uncompromising care to a new segment of patients seeking best-in-class dentistry services, within a modern and comfortable environment that inspires trust, reassurance and relaxation.

“Building trust is important when it comes to choosing a dental office that can properly take care of a patient’s needs, as well as those of their family,” comments Dr Ali Khodr Head of the CMC Dental Clinic.

Best care

He adds: “Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible care to each patient while assisting them in making informed treatment decisions. Our mission is to make every patient smile by prioritising their well-being and striving to provide them with a superior experience where high-standard, personalised dental care exceeds expectations.”

The CMC Dental Clinic will offer a wide range of dental services, going from routine check-up procedures like dental exams and cleaning, to adjustments and treatments (Invisalign and braces, Bruxism, dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, filling, root canal, bridges, extraction), Cosmetic Dentistry and Veneers, Emergency Dentistry, and more. The clinic also boasts a highly qualified team of pediatric dentists and offers pain-free dental procedures under general anesthesia.

Built around patient comfort, the CMC Dental Clinic will further become a key address for Digital Dentistry, using cutting-edge dental technologies and devices to carry out dental procedures.

“Digital Dentistry helps us ensure a highest quality of dental care,” adds Dr Khodr. He says: “With access to modern tools and techniques, we can offer our patients a better experience and more accurate scans, while also being able to spot dental issues before hand, which gives us a real edge and aligns with the hospital’s overall innovative approach to healthcare.”

