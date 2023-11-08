ABU DHABI -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance research and education, two cornerstones of the hospital’s commitment to building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.

Under this MoU, both Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI will lead research and education initiatives that will create a diverse array of opportunities, such as conducting joint research projects, establishing research groups, and developing mentorship programmes for undergraduate and graduate students.

Dr. Sawsan AbdelRazig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “By harnessing the collective strengths of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI, we can explore the infinite application of artificial intelligence (AI) in research and education to predict and shape the healthcare model and community of the future.”

MBZUAI’s Acting Provost Professor Timothy Baldwin said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to nurture and upskill professional talent and guide healthcare delivery. Healthcare is a key pillar for MBZUAI, and we are advancing AI research and development in diagnostics, digital twins and brain health, assisting healthcare professionals in the field and raising awareness of how AI can be applied in the sector. This collaboration presents a great opportunity to strengthen engagement and drive improvements in healthcare with AI, while also developing Abu Dhabi as a hub for AI-enabled healthcare.”