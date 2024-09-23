The Central Public Health Laboratory in Seeb, Muscat, has achieved a completion rate of 60% and is slated for a soft opening in the latter half of 2025. The facility, which spans 18,155 square meters, is being constructed at an estimated cost of 18.2 million Omani riyals and will feature state-of-the-art technologies for laboratory testing.

Dr. Hanan bint Salem Al Kindi, Director of the Public Health Laboratories Department at the Ministry of Health, shared that the laboratory aims to consolidate existing reference public health laboratories under one roof, enhancing diagnostic capabilities and bolstering public health and health security.

The facility will comprise three floors, with the first level housing administrative offices, a 130-person lecture hall, and a sample reception wing. It will include two biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratories designed to handle high-risk microbes, along with level 2 laboratories dedicated to various fields such as virology, bacteriology, and toxicology.

Additionally, the laboratory will serve as a regional hub for numerous health initiatives, including reference labs for polio, measles, rubella, and SARS-CoV. Other specialized labs will focus on tuberculosis, epidemiology, newborn screening, and environmental analysis.

The design process involved collaboration between engineering teams, the Ministry of Health, and experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to incorporate the latest advancements in laboratory construction post-COVID-19.

Dr. Al Kindi emphasized that the building is designed for sustainability and environmental harmony, utilizing high-quality materials for durability and ease of maintenance. The Ministry is also implementing training programs to ensure national staff are equipped with the necessary skills to operate the facility effectively.

Once operational, the Central Public Health Laboratory is expected to significantly enhance healthcare capabilities in Oman and establish itself as a key player in regional and international public health cooperation.

