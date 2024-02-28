Burjeel Holdings penned a deal with Abu Dhabi Airports to improve and streamline healthcare for passengers at Zayed International Airport, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, the listed company will leverage its healthcare expertise as well as the facilities available at Zayed International Airport to redefine passengers’ experience through premium healthcare offerings.

The two parties will join forces to establish and operate a clinic at the Zayed International Airport, which will offer 24/7 high-quality medical care to passengers.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We are excited by the opportunities to advance healthcare options at our airport and will continue to innovate across the aviation ecosystem to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a tourism and aviation hub."

“The partnership aims to offer a wide range of medical services, and as part of the collaboration, staff at Abu Dhabi Airports will also benefit from premium healthcare services provided by Burjeel Hospitals across various locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Northern Emirates,” Sorlini added.

Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “As we prepare to open the doors of our clinic at Zayed International Airport, we look forward to becoming an integral part of every passenger's journey, ensuring their health and safety are in the best hands possible."

Last year, Burjeel Holdings logged net income amounting to AED 540.41 million, versus AED 354.57 million in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).