Egypt - Bupa Global, a leading international private medical insurance provider, has announced an expanded range of services and products in Egypt through Bupa Egypt Insurance. This move marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions to the Egyptian market.

The expansion is timely, coinciding with a notable shift in executive priorities towards preventive healthcare. According to Bupa Global’s Executive Wellbeing Index1, 77% of respondents in Egypt are considering purchasing additional private medical insurance for themselves or their families.

To meet this demand, Bupa Egypt Insurance has introduced a new prime range of health plans that provide medical and holistic health cover at a global level. This means that customers and their families are not limited to treatment in Egypt, but have the freedom to access world-leading specialists and medical providers both at home and abroad.

Mo Bazzi, Managing Director of Bupa Egypt Insurance, said: “Our new healthcare plans now available in Egypt have been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving healthcare needs of individuals and families in Egypt and provide a holistic approach to protecting our customers’ health. These plans signify a renewed strategic focus in the region, emphasising our commitment to enhancing the healthcare landscape and fostering better health outcomes for our valued customers.”

The expansion aligns with Bupa Global’s long-term strategy to drive growth and further strengthen its leadership position in the international private medical insurance market.

