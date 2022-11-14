UAE – Aster DM Healthcare has launched Wellth, the first hub of integrative medicine in the UAE, according to a recent press release.

Wellth aims to enable people to lead healthy lives while working with them to alleviate chronic lifestyle diseases and helping them to avoid hereditary afflictions.

It will also offer therapies that foster immunity, in addition to enhancing and sustaining general health. The therapies include functional medicine, nutrition therapy, Ayurveda, yoga, chiropractic, reiki, cryotherapy, and more.

The Wellth Catalyst at Wellth will provide each client with individual attention and the needed therapy plan based on their goals and requirements. This is will be formulated after studying the patient’s health history, habits, susceptibilities, lifestyle, strengths, and weaknesses.

