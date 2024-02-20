Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, has recently hosted their Long-Term Care Convention.

The all-day event in Abu Dhabi opened with a welcome address by Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare.

The convention provided a platform for insightful discussions on important healthcare topics, including the challenges in long-term care and post-COVID rehabilitation with a multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach. It also addressed the complexities of chronic care in children. The event included practical workshops, such as recognising and responding to deteriorating patients and emergency airway management.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in two Q&A sessions as well.

Dr. Gray expressed, "Hosting the Long-Term Care Convention was a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to kickstart the event with an insightful welcome address. Our goal at Amana Healthcare is to foster meaningful discussions and provide a platform for healthcare professionals to address critical challenges in long-term care.”

He added: “Together, we are advancing knowledge and skills to ensure the delivery of high-quality care for the well-being of our communities."

The conference served as a Continuing Medical Education (CME) opportunity for attendees enabling them to enhance their knowledge and skills in providing quality care.