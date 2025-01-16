Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) announced promising results of a revolutionary advancement in the management of diabetes, successfully performing umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (UC-MSC) therapy for a 20-year-old Emirati patient with type 1 diabetes in the UAE.

This groundbreaking treatment significantly improved blood sugar levels and diabetes antibodies, with positive results observed one month after treatment and expected to continue improving.

The UC-MSCs used for this therapy were fully produced at ADSCC's advanced laboratories.

During the treatment, UC-MSCs dosing required administration for the patient with careful measurement through a two-hour intravenous infusion session in accordance with strict protocols developed by the multidisciplinary team of specialists at ADSCC. The treatment protocol, developed in full adherence to rigorous quality control measures, was performed with close medical supervision.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at ADSCC, stated, "This milestone is a testament to ADSCC's commitment to developing innovative treatments for chronic conditions affecting millions around the world, such as diabetes. Our new innovative treatment using mesenchymal stem cells shows promising potential for improving diabetes management and reducing insulin dependency.

"With our GMP laboratories, cellular manufacturing infrastructure and expertise, our team of researchers and scientists are committed to introduce UC-MSCs various applications for different medical conditions, starting with diabetes type 1."

She added that this discovery places Abu Dhabi at the forefront of novel medical treatments in the region.

The advantages of this treatment in type 1 diabetes management have been numerous. The clinical observations include an improvement in blood sugar levels with a reduction in insulin needs, indicating improvement in pancreatic function. During the treatment, no side effects were observed, confirming the strong safety profile of the therapy.

The ADSCC has continued to follow up with the patient through regular check-ups, assessing HbA1c levels, insulin needs, and other important metabolic markers.

Dr. Antonio Bencomo, General Manager at ADSCC Research Centre, stated, "Our ADSCC laboratory and research centre is fully equipped with advanced technology and expertise to isolate, expand, and cryopreserve umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UC-MSCs) and other cellular products such as CAR-T cells, hematopoietic and non-hematopoietic stem cells."

This successful treatment opens new horizons in managing diabetes not only within the UAE but also globally, and it will be used soon for patients with type 2 diabetes.