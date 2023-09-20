The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, organised a workshop titled “More Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Healthcare” in collaboration with the Geneva Sustainability Centre (GSC).

The workshop was attended by Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, and gathered more than 60 participants, including CEOs of healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi and representatives from the Emirate’s hospitals.

As a result of the agreement signed by DoH with the GSC, the workshop reflects the continuous efforts made by the Department to enable the healthcare sector to achieve its sustainability goals. The agreement included the provision of sustainability training and advisory support to healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi by the GSC to assist them in overcoming challenges and achieving positive results.

The workshop discussed ways to develop the competencies, abilities, and skills of healthcare professionals in sustainability, and enrich their knowledge with valuable information and effective tools to enable them to develop the best plans, conduct the most accurate evaluations, and make necessary institutional changes.

The workshop reviewed the healthcare sector’s sustainability requirements, strategies, and plans, including the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to achieve the sector’s sustainability goals, which are based on reducing carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and achieving Net Zero goals by 2050. Especially in light of the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in this regard, with the country soon hosting the activities of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP28).

DoH earlier this year, signed an agreement with the GSC, a foundation powered by the International Hospital Federation (IHF), to enable healthcare facilities and services to overcome sustainability challenges, by equipping the healthcare sector with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to achieve positive results.