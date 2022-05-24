NEWYORK — Twenty-nine Saudi hospitals have been listed among the annual list of the best hospitals in the world that is issued by the American magazine (Newsweek) for the best hospitals in the world for the year 2022.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia entered the list for the first time, as did the United Arab Emirates and Colombia.



The annual list of the best hospitals in the world includes about 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world, with the United States topping the list with 33 hospitals.



The annual list includes: the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Singapore.



The list is distinguished by taking the opinion of more than 80,000 experts from around the world, including physicians, hospital administrators, and health professionals, and also it has been using the publicly available data from patients' opinions.



The classification was based on several indicators, most notably are:



1 - The medical performance in hospitals.



2 - The data related to the quality of treatment, hygiene measures, and patient safety that are taken.



3 - The data of the number of patients for each doctor and each patient.



The 29 Saudi hospitals are divided into 3 departments, which are:



1 - The Saudi hospitals in the public sector:



1 - King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) in Riyadh, with a ratio of 92.02%.



2 - King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-RD) in Riyadh, with a ratio of 86.62%.



3 - King Abdullah Medical City Specialist Hospital in Makkah, with a ratio of 84.64%.



4 - King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, with a ratio of 84.23%.



5 - King Saud Medical City (KSMC) in Riyadh, with a ratio of 83.98%.



6 - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) in Jeddah, with a ratio of 83.01%.



7 - King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Jeddah, with a ratio of 76.62%.



8 - King Khalid University Hospital in Riyadh, with a ratio of 74.00%.



9 - King Fahad Hospital in Jeddah, with a ratio of 73.59%.



10 - Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City in Riyadh, with a ratio of 72.81%.



11 - King Abdullah Medical Complex in Jeddah, with a ratio of 72.01%.



12 - King Salman Hospital in Riyadh, with a ratio of 71.68%.



13 - King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah, with a ratio of 71.55%.



14 - King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah, with a ratio of 71.25%.



15 - King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Riyadh, with a ratio of 70.64%.



16 - King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz University Hospital (KAAUH) in Riyadh, with a ratio of 70.30%.



2 - The Saudi hospitals in the private sector:



1 - Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, with a ratio of 83.33%.



2 - International Medical Center Hospital (IMC) in Jeddah, with a ratio of 76.91%.



3 - Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, and the Arrayan Hospital in Riyadh, with a ratio of 76.01%.



4 - Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare in Dhahran, with a ratio of 75.55%.



5 - Saudi German Hospital Jeddah, with a ratio of 75.13%.



6 - Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Khobar, with a ratio of 72.06%.



7 - Al Mouwasat Hospital in Dammam, with a ratio of 71.75%.



8 - Saudi German Hospital in Dammam, with a ratio of 71.23%.



3 - The Saudi hospitals in the military sector:



1 - Prince Sultan Military Medical City in Riyadh, with a ratio of 81.21%.



2 - King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah, with a ratio of 74.31%.



3 - King Fahad Military Medical City (KFMMC) in Dhahran, with a ratio of 73.32%.



4 - King Abdulaziz Airbase Armed Forces Hospital in Dhahran, with a ratio of 72.64%.



5 - Security Forces Hospital Program, with a ratio of 70.59%.



The top 10 Saudi hospitals topping the list are:



1 - King Faisal Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh



2 - King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.



3 - King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah.



4 - King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh.



5 - King Saud Medical City in Riyadh.



6 - Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah.



7 - King Faisal Hospital and Research Center in Jeddah.



8 - Prince Sultan Military Medical City in Riyadh.



9 - International Medical Center Hospital (IMC) in Jeddah.



10 - King Abdulaziz Medical City in Jeddah

