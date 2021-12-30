The GCC construction equipment/machinery rental market, which was valued at $3.77 billion in 2020, is poised for solid growth and is expected to reach $5.48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% over the next five years, said a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The Covid-19 pandemic hindered the growth of construction machinery/equipment market across GCC region owing to shut down of manufacturing facilities and halt of investments into infrastructure sector.

However, post-pandemic, as economic activities resumed, the market expected to gain momentum during the forecast period, it stated.

Some of the major driving factors are the construction sector's growth in the region, increasing demand for cranes, and developing trends toward automation and telematics.

According to the report, the renting or leasing of construction equipment has been on the rise, owing to an effort to lower the equipment purchase and maintenance expenses.

Apart from the cost, there are also other benefits associated with renting of the construction equipment. Rental companies provide the machinery, along with the required professional machine operators and drivers, thereby ensuring a hassle-free operation, it added.

Moreover, advancement in the rental method of construction machinery such as digital platforms is providing ease to the consumer, which is further also acting as a big factor for the growth of the construction machinery market in GCC countries.

The construction sector is witnessing growth in the GCC countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, due to the arise in the construction projects related to roads, buildings, hotels, stadiums, and other infrastructure.

In recent years, renting of earth moving equipment, such excavators, motor graders and loaders are on the rise due to growing infrastructural projects related to road and highway networks in countries such as Saudi Arabia, owing to the penetration of more construction contractors in the country due to Saudi Vision 2030.

For instance, in February last year, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the development of main roads in the heart of Riyadh in order to upgrade the city's transportation system.

The project objective is to transform Riyadh to be a major hub in providing sustainable transportation services as well as logistics services in the Middle East, stated the report.

The programme will work on developing junctions between Riyadh's ring roads and main routes. It will develop 400 km of the road network, by adding new roads and upgrading existing junctions.-TradeArabia News Service