Visa plans to relocate its regional digital sales center from Dubai to Cairo, leveraging Egypt's competitive advantage in terms of efficiency, operational costs, and technical infrastructure.

The digital payment organization intends to scale investments in Egypt to include the development of new digital solutions in the areas of government payments and e-commerce.

Moreover, the company has quadrupled its workforce at its Cairo office to around 120 employees, serving the North Africa and Levant region.

Over the recent years, Visa has allocated more than $12 billion to enhance data security and combat electronic fraud.

The company’s representatives unveiled these remarks during a meeting with Egypt’s Investment Minister Hassan El Khatib.

Last September, Visa launched an exclusive premium offering tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the UAE.

