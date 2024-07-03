DUBAI - 7X, previously known as Emirates Post Group, announced key expansion plans as part of the brand's new strategy introduced earlier this year, aiming to strengthen its diverse portfolio and enhance its domestic and global reach.

The group also highlighted the expansive reach and robust capabilities of its subsidiaries – Emirates Post, EMX, EDC, and FINTX, which includes Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash.

Emirates Post, the postal arm of 7X and the UAE's official postal services provider, plans to optimise its retail network with new strategically located centres that are no more than a five-minute drive away from customers.

Currently operating the UAE's most extensive retail network for postal and community services, Emirates Post will add new service centres to its 85 branches and two mall kiosks, tailoring these centres for their respective communities to meet their customers' needs.

Moreover, the UAE's membership in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), represented by 7X, facilitates access to a global postal network spanning across 192 countries.

EMX, the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) arm of 7X, offers extensive service capabilities across the UAE, and aims to expand its reach to new destinations.

With a rapidly expanding fleet that has reached over 600 vehicles and more than 600 couriers, EMX operates one primary airport hub at Dubai Airport and handles shipments from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports, along with ten delivery centres, ensuring reliable delivery and logistics solutions.

The CEP provider recently inked several key agreements with consulates, government service centres, banks and eCommerce providers across the UAE, showcasing its ability to provide bespoke delivery and digital logistics solutions to corporate customers.

EMX also provides delivery services, both regionally and internationally, to more than 200 destinations through its expansive courier partner network and aims to augment its global reach through new strategic alliances. Leveraging its in-house customs offices and world-class operational facilities within airports, EMX aims to provide seamless cross-border logistics services and enhance the global logistics landscape.

FINTX, the financial arm of 7X, houses Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash, both providing financial services to more than 100 destinations.

Wall Street Exchange (WSE), currently operates 33 branches across the UAE, offering its customers greater convenience. Instant Cash is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the fastest-growing global money transfer entities in the GCC region. It has a global network of more than 145 agent partners spanning over 90 countries.

Electronic Documents Centre (EDC), a leading integrator and solutions provider under 7X, offers seamless and flexible working models. EDC empowers more than 90 clients across 10 countries and 11 industries to meet their transformation goals.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said, "By adding new service centres and branches, extending operating hours, and strengthening our regional and international partnerships, we aim to provide unparalleled convenience to our customers. Additionally, 7X has rolled out over 700 PUDOs, with the ambitious goal of increasing these pick-up and drop-off locations to 1,000 by the end of 2024, underscoring our commitment to customer accessibility and efficiency."



Esraa Esmail