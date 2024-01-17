Riyadh - Tiqmo, a fintech app licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), penned an exclusive issuing partnership agreement with Mastercard to issue prepaid cards in Saudi Arabia.

The app will deploy Mastercard’s solutions, including Cross-Border Payment services and tokenization, to offer consumers greater access to an advanced suite of modern payment services, according to a press release.

In line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives, the partnership backs the two parties' objectives to redefine financial services, changing them for the better by launching leading-edge digital products, services, and experiences.

Abdulaziz Ajlan AlAjlan, Managing Director of Tiqmo, commented: “Our goal is to redefine the digital financial services by offering access to enhanced innovative digital experiences – experiences that put consumers’ financial futures in their hands.”

“Ultimately, we aim to reshape the Kingdom and region’s digital payments space, elevating it to become one of the best, most secure, and reliable in the world,” AlAjlan continued.

“Our partnership with Mastercard takes us one step closer to achieving this, expanding our product portfolio and delivering an advanced range of products.”

Adam Jones, Mastercard’s Country General Manager for MENA Central, said: “Together with Tiqmo, we aim to introduce even more state-of-the-art solutions to the Kingdom and region, pioneering offerings that deliver greater convenience, peace of mind, and quality to businesses and consumers.”

Founded in 2020, Tiqmo aims to develop a world-class digital payments ecosystem for the MENA financial services and marketplace. It provides easy-to-access solutions for e-commerce, gaming, logistics, and education.

