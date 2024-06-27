UAE: Financial services provider in the UAE Reem Finance has entered into a strategic partnership with Network International to foster innovation and growth across the UAE financial services sector.

Network International aims to boost digital capabilities with advanced solutions while leveraging its expertise to provide a fully-fledged payments processing solution to support the digital transition, according to a press release.

CEO of Reem Finance, Seraj Faidi, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of our products and services for our esteemed clients, and in light of our recent collaborations with prominent service providers and partners, we are delighted to partner with Network International to explore innovative paths to accelerate digitizing our services to better serve our customers.”

Reem Finance focuses on providing customers with a unique banking experience in light of the digital age.

Faidi added: “This engagement is an important step for Reem Finance in expanding our capabilities to provide top tier, friendly and easy to use services to our customers. We are confident that with Network International, the processing of card transactions related to both consumer and commercial sectors will be state-of-the-art and seamless.”

The financial services provider offers various products and services such as transaction processing, card hosting and management, as well as value-added services.

Network International’s Managing Director and Co-Head of Processing - Middle East at, Navneet Dave, said: “Our collaboration [with Reem Finance] builds on Network’s three decades of experience and expertise in creating world-class digital payments infrastructure and services for clients. It underscores Network’s commitment to empowering our partners with cutting-edge processing services and value-added solutions and driving growth in the UAE financial services industry.”

Being the largest payment solutions company in the region, Network International is committed to supporting the UAE financial services sector through innovative solutions to customers while enhancing the experience of consumers.

