Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) has partnered with noqodi, a UAE-based fintech company, to extend an array of digital payment solutions to its clients.

This collaboration gives businesses operating in the economic zone access to many services and features such as e-wallet transactions, scheduling regular payouts, receiving money without technical integration, sending money directly to their preferred channels, using noqodi’s point-of-sale machines, and managing these activities on a personalised dashboard. It is the first and only digital solution in the UAE that enables businesses to obtain a virtual IBAN to top up their wallet.

The agreement was inked by Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Rakez and Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi during a signing ceremony held at Rakez Compass Coworking Centre.

Jallad said: “We are happy to have noqodi join our pool of digital financial solution-providing partners, in line with our commitment to provide continuous support to our clients, by facilitating easy access to innovative digital solutions that simplify their daily business operations. Our goal is for our clients to enjoy a range of quick, convenient and seamless payment options that will help them process their payments efficiently.”

Commenting on the new relationship with Rakez, Kallab said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Rakez to expand their service offerings by providing the licensed merchants with noqodi comprehensive payment services, including wallet payment, online gateway, QR Code (scan and pay), etc. as well as ‘Buy Now Pay Later’."

Kallab added: “noqodi has been partnering with key organisations that are looking to provide upscale payment solutions to their customers and support them with their transformation towards digital and cashless economy initiative in the UAE. Rakez is considered among the top authorities in the UAE to support existing and newly established businesses."

The noqodi application is a fully-digital solution available on Google Play and App Store.

