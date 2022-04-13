UAE - Mubasher: OMA Emirates has teamed up with Magnati to enable payment services through Android card acceptance devices.

OMA Emirates will white label the Android-based point-of-sales (POS) terminal devices that will be registered at Magnati merchant locations, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The new POS devices aim to converge card payment methods; local and international digital wallets, loyalty programs, and QR solutions, in addition to value-added services such as buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) and easy-instalment plans.

Managing Director and Head of Payments Platforms at Magnati, Umer Farooq, said: “Partnering with OMA Group for over six years has enabled us to provide different payment technologies in line with changing consumer and merchant needs.”

It is worth noting that Magnati entered into a partnership with Geidea, a Saudi financial technology (fintech) company in March.

