ADNOC Distribution and the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) joined forces with Mastercard to launch the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card, developed to deliver premium benefits to customers across the UAE.

With the offering, cardholders earn 15% value back as ADNOC Rewards points on all ADNOC purchases - fuel, car care, and Oasis by ADNOC convenience stores, according to a press release.

The ADNOC Rewards Credit Card is the first co-branded fuel and convenience Mastercard in the UAE, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership between three industry leaders.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: "The launch of the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card reinforces our efforts to redefine convenience and mobility retail in the UAE.”

He added: “By combining ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide reach with FAB’s banking strength and Mastercard’s global expertise, we are creating a powerful platform that offers greater savings, convenience, and choice.”

J.K. Khalil, EVP and Division President for East Arabia at Mastercard, commented: “Building on our legacy of nearly 40 years in the market, we are proud to join forces with ADNOC Distribution while marking the next milestone in our relationship with FAB, creating value for cardholders through this innovative new offering.”

Through the ADNOC App, members gain access to exclusive offers from over 120 leading brands across lifestyle, dining, and travel, and can convert points with other major loyalty programs.

ADNOC Rewards surpassed 2.50 million members in 2025, anchoring its position as the UAE’s largest and most trusted mobility and convenience retail loyalty program.

The program continues to grow at a pace, recording 17% year-on-year (YoY) membership growth and setting the benchmark for unbeatable value and seamless convenience.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, ADNOC Distribution logged net profits valued at AED 2.16 billion.

