Cairo – MoneyHash, a leading payment orchestration platform, has partnered with noon payments, to streamline access to localized payment methods across the GCC region.

This strategic collaboration enables businesses integrated with MoneyHash to instantly activate key regional payment options with a single API connection, according to a press release. Such options include Mada, KNET, Benefit, Meeza, and Omannet.

The two leading fintech innovators will address a critical challenge facing businesses in the MEA region, including the complexity of fragmented payment infrastructures.

By integrating noon payments’ extensive regional coverage with MoneyHash’s orchestration capabilities, the two sides will provide businesses with an advanced solution that simplifies operations, accelerates market entry, and enhances customer experience at checkout.

Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash, commented: “MoneyHash’s orchestration technology bridges the gap between fragmented payment infrastructures and growing merchant needs.”

“Partnering with noon Payments allows us to deliver even more value to businesses looking to scale across the region with a truly localized, efficient, and reliable payment stack,” Abdelrazik highlighted.

This partnership marks a significant move for regional merchants aiming to improve payment performance without the cost and effort of managing multiple integrations or compliance protocols.

Through this unified solution, businesses can offer their customers the preferred local payment methods in each market, boosting conversion and building trust.

In this regard, merchants in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and Oman can now unlock a future-ready payment infrastructure without added complexity.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

