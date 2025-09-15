Egypt - The value of transactions conducted through mobile wallets in Egypt reached EGP 943.4bn during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, according to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA). The div reflects a 72% increase compared to EGP 548.6bn in the same quarter of 2024.

The number of financial transactions executed through mobile wallets jumped 80% year-on-year to 717.7 million, up from 397.7 million a year earlier. The total number of active e-wallets also rose 29% to 46.3 million, compared to 35.8 million in Q2 2024.

The NTRA said it is working closely with telecom operators to strengthen Egypt’s digital payments ecosystem, setting regulatory frameworks and reinforcing security standards to enhance user protection and limit fraud.

According to the report, Vodafone Cash dominated the market, accounting for 55% of total wallets, 78% of transactions, and 81% of transaction value. e& Cash followed with 21% of wallets, 11% of transactions, and 10% of value. Orange Cash held 19% of wallets, 10% of transactions, and 8% of value, while WE Pay had a 5% share of wallets and just 1% of both transactions and value.

By service type, wallet-to-wallet transfers represented 54% of all transactions and 71% of their value. Deposits accounted for 19% of transactions and 15% of value, while withdrawals made up 5% of transactions and 11% of value. Top-ups represented 20% of transactions but only 1% of value, while other payments — including donations, utility bills, and shopping — accounted for 2% of transactions and value.

The report also detailed cash inflows into e-wallets: 65% came via InstaPay transfers from bank accounts, 22% from direct deposits, 7% from inbound remittances, and 3% each from card-based and ATM deposits. On the outflow side, withdrawals made up 79% of cash disbursements, other payments 15%, and top-ups 6%.

During Q2 2025, the NTRA introduced several measures to promote wider use of mobile wallets. These included mandating additional security and precautionary controls to combat fraud, while also enabling the receipt of international remittances directly into e-wallets in Egyptian pounds under the IMR service. The move aims to facilitate transfers from Egyptians abroad and encourage the use of official digital channels.

