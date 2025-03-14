Egypt - MIDBANK has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Visa, a global leader in payment technology and digital solutions, as per an emailed press release.

This agreement will allow MIDBANK to offer the latest digital payment technologies to meet customer needs and introduce innovative products and services for different user groups.

The partnership aims to enhance digital payment solutions with advanced and competitive features.

It aligns with Egypt's strategy to achieve full digital transformation and promote electronic payment systems.

Midbank’s strategy focuses on reducing cash dependency and enabling customers to complete banking transactions easily and securely.

This collaboration with Visa is a strong example of how leading institutions can work together to expand financial inclusion and increase the use of electronic payments.

