UAE - The Mena Fintech Association (MFTA) has now launched the Sustainable Fintech Leadership Programme designed to help fintechs in Mena become leaders in sustainability and make their business impact oriented.

Developed jointly by the Sustainable Fintech Alliance – including founding members BPC, Checkout.com, Codebase Technologies, GPS, Mastercard, M2P Solutions, Marshal, Taptap Send, and YAP, institutional partners ADGM and DIFC, as well as ADGM Academy and The London Institute of Banking & Finance, the programme will help participants respond to pressing environmental and social challenges.

The programme will equip participants with the knowledge base required to develop solid sustainability strategies to lead their organisations in the field. These are based on international best practice and delivered with support from leading faculty and international experts.

Nameer Khan, chairman of Mena Fintech Association, said: “The Sustainability Fintech Alliance is a key pillar of the Mena Fintech Association. Crucially this is an initiative by fintechs for fintechs. Together with the fantastic faculty of the London Institute for Banking and Finace, our partnership with ADGM and DIFC and the support of international leading experts, fintechs in our region will learn how to make sustainability front and centre in their organisations and become impact oriented.”

The programme is for professionals in fintech firms tasked with or wishing to implement credible and transparent sustainability strategies within their organisations. These strategies will contribute towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Net Zero pledges made by several countries across the region.

The programme will provide uses case studies and real-life examples to provide context, highlight successful initiatives, lessons learned, and frameworks that can be applied to participant’s own Fintech business. At the end of the programme participants, will be awarded a digital endorsed Certificate from The London Institute of Banking & Finance Mena.

