UAE - The virtual platform "MeetsMeta" will launch the first virtual city in the UAE to simulate reality through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and offer users a virtual experience.

As part of Metaverse, the platform enables users to have access to a number of future investment opportunities by helping them interact with a virtual community and work from any part of the world, according to a recent press release.

The Founder of MeetsMeta, Mohamed Khaled, said: "The UAE provides an ideal environment for launching MeetsMeta in the region. It is the most capable country in terms of the IT and telecommunications infrastructure. The UAE strongly supports business growth and investments in cryptocurrency."

Meanwhile, "The virtual city also provides its target audience of different ages an opportunity to PlaytoEarn (P2E). This feature is currently available, and users can log into it through the Mine Craft game, buy properties, virtual land plots, and digital assets."

