Mubasher: The financial technology sector (fintech) is significantly growing in the Arab region and across the world, the Chairman of Mubasher Financial Group, Mohammed Rasheed Al Ballaa, announced.

Mubasher is one of the Arab world's leading companies in fintech since 1999 for applying the latest digital trading mechanisms to serve its clients, Al Ballaa remarked during the opening session of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) annual conference.

The conference is being convened in Manama in Bahrain on 29-30 March 2022.

The Chairman of Mubasher Financial Group added that fintech provides capital markets with various opportunities; hence, promising initiatives that support the sector's growth should be encouraged.

Meanwhile, the Arab world should support limited liability companies, which represent the largest part of the economies and contribute to over 80% of employment in the region.

