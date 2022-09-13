DUBAI: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has launched the region’s most comprehensive and ready-to-use financial Application Programming Interface (API) developer portal "Emirates NBD API Souq", providing FinTechs, developers and corporate clients with an all-in-one ecosystem to rapidly develop innovative financial solutions.

The portal grants developers access to a wide range of ready-to-use suite of Emirates NBD APIs across the six key categories of account services, payments, collections, real-time notifications, trade services and information services, with a plan to multiply the APIs offered on the portal in the coming months. The seamless integration with the bank and ease of use of the portal allows developers to rapidly identify, test and integrate APIs into their products and services in a highly secure environment.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, said, "As a digital pioneer that has led innovation in the region’s banking sector, at Emirates NBD Group, we continuously seek opportunities to bring groundbreaking technology advancements to the financial services industry and serve our customers, people and communities in innovative ways. Today, APIs are at the core of our Open Architecture and play a significant role in our digital strategy and leveraging our API-based architecture and experience, we are now collaborating closely with our customers to help them embrace this technology to optimise their business processes."

For his part, Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, added, "The launch of the Emirates NBD API developer portal reinforces our commitment towards providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the increasingly sophisticated business needs of our clients."