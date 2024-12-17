Deniz Ventures, the venture capital fund of DenizBank, established under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund - the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Emirates NBD Group, invests in TeamSec, a pioneer in AI-driven securitisation technology.

Focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the financial sector, TeamSec is driving the creation of a more efficient and transparent financial ecosystem by digitising securitisation processes. Through its AI and data analytics-based solutions, TeamSec seeks to create critical value for investors and financial institutions. With this investment, Deniz Ventures aims to address technological gaps in the field of securitisation by collaborating with startups.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: "We recognise the immense potential securitisation holds in supporting regional growth. Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specialising in Securitisation as a Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage."

Stronger collaborations

NEOHUB CEO Gürhan Çam highlighted that TeamSec’s technological infrastructure will lay the groundwork for stronger collaborations among financial institutions in the future and contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem.

He stated: "Digital transformation in the fintech sector is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As DenizBank and NEOHUB, we aim to address the technological gaps in the field of securitisation by collaborating with startups through our investment in TeamSec. We recognise that TeamSec’s innovations in securitisation have the potential to set new industry standards."

Emphasising the role Emirates NBD’s Corporate Venture Capital arm in driving this investment, Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD’s Innovation Fund drives strategic investments in cutting-edge fintech startups like TeamSec, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with our vision of being the most innovative bank for our customers. As the industry evolves, the fund ensures we stay ahead of disruptive trends while enhancing the digital experience for our clients.”

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Founder and CEO of TeamSec, highlighted that this strategic investment from Deniz Ventures is a key enabler in achieving the company’s vision: "This investment marks a significant milestone in TeamSec’s growth journey. With this support, we are poised to expand globally, bringing our products to new markets and making a substantial impact on the industry worldwide."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).