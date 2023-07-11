Egypt - Contact CreditTech, the digital consumer financing arm of Contact Financial Holding, and Telda have announced a new partnership to offer a unique Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to all Telda customers.

The LaaS solution will enable Telda users to apply and instantly obtain a credit limit provided by Contact to finance their purchases made with Telda. Customers can repay the loan over a tenure of up to 60 months, increasing their purchasing power and allowing better control over their expenses.

“We are excited to partner with Telda to offer this innovative LaaS solution to their customers,” said Ahmed Samir Kamel, Managing Director for Contact CrediTech. “Our LaaS solution is the only one of its kind in the market, and it allows us to ensure the inclusion of the widest customer base across all segments. We are confident that this partnership will be a success and that it will help us to further expand our reach and impact.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Contact to bring this innovative solution to our customers,” said Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda. “This collaboration will allow us to provide our users with instant credit options and flexible instalment plans, empowering them to enhance their purchasing power and effectively manage their expenses. At Telda, we are committed to innovation and delivering valuable financial solutions to our customers, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, added: “We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the lending sector. Through our partnership with Telda, we are able to offer our unique LaaS solution to a wider audience and help them to achieve their financial goals. We are confident that this partnership will be a success and that it will help us to further expand our reach and impact.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).