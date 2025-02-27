Egypt - Bokra, a rising fintech company, has outlined its future plans and strategic vision, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and innovation in Egypt’s fintech sector.

The company, which provides Sharia-compliant investment solutions, aims to empower individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through diversified financial products.

Bokra’s portfolio includes investments in real estate, precious metals, and debt instruments, as well as tailored financing solutions for fintech-driven startups. The company has also introduced a Business Portal that offers SMEs transparent investment and financing solutions, allowing them to track their financial progress seamlessly.

Ayman El-Sawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra Holding, highlighted the company’s focus on security, compliance, and technological advancement. “Since our launch in 2023, Bokra has prioritized building a secure financial platform that ensures the highest levels of protection for depositors’ funds. We have obtained all necessary licenses from the Financial Regulatory Authority and developed a robust technological infrastructure reinforced by the latest cybersecurity measures,” El-Sawy said.

Bokra is also working to integrate Digital KYC (Know Your Customer) and Digital Contracts into its platform to enhance user accessibility. These technologies are expected to streamline customer onboarding and transactions, making it easier for individuals and businesses to utilize the platform’s financial services.

Beyond its fintech ambitions, Bokra is actively supporting Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda by promoting sustainability and financial literacy. The company aligns with the Egyptian government’s economic strategies, aiming to increase investment in the local economy while equipping clients with the necessary financial knowledge to make informed decisions.

“Our goal is to provide innovative, Sharia-compliant investment opportunities that contribute to financial stability and economic growth,” El-Sawy added.

Bokra’s expansion reflects Egypt’s growing fintech sector, which is playing an increasing role in enhancing economic development and broadening financial accessibility across the MENA region.

