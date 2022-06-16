UAE – Qashio, a UAE-based fintech company, has launched the first corporate expense management card and software for business transactions in the country.

The platform will enable business owners and financing partners to have more control over their expenses, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Through the software programme, entrepreneurs will be able to control the card budgets per day, week, or month, and restrict the automated teller machine (ATM) withdrawals.

Meanwhile, companies can disburse budgets, issue cards, generate reports, and other services from their Qashio control centre.

The new solution comes in line with Qashio’s objective to facilitate expenses management and develop comprehensive services to enter the cashless ecosystem.

Armin Moradi, Co-Founder and CEO of Qashio, said: “With these cards, we are allowing companies to automate their spend management processes and they can free up their employees’ time to focus on more impactful activities.”

