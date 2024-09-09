Contact Pay, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding and a leader in electronic payment solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Basata Pay, a subsidiary of Basata Holding for financial payments companies.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Egypt’s digital payment infrastructure and expand the range of financial services offered by Contact Pay nationwide.

Ali Bazaraa, Senior Product Development and Strategic Partnerships Manager at Contact, and Mohamed Ahmed Al-Amawwy, Managing Director of Basata Pay, signed the agreement.

Through the partnership, Contact Pay will expand its reach across Egypt, leveraging Basata’s extensive network. Together, they will offer more inclusive digital payment solutions, including instalment collection services for Contact customers and the integration of Contact’s instalment services into Basata’s payment terminals. This collaboration enhances their ability to meet the growing needs of their customers.

“We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with Contact Pay,” said Kareem Shehata, Managing Director of Basata Holding. “By combining our expertise in electronic payments with our network of over 160,000 points of sale and e-wallets, we can deliver innovative financial services that support Egypt’s digital transformation and enhance the customer experience.”

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating: “This partnership with Basata marks a new milestone in our strategy to expand our presence in the Egyptian market. With Basata’s vast network and advanced technology, we will be able to provide innovative and secure payment solutions that meet our customers’ expectations and improve their daily financial transactions.”

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, added: “This partnership aligns with our vision to expand and improve digital financial services in Egypt. By working with Basata, we are confident that we will strengthen our leadership in the market and contribute to the ongoing digital transformation of the financial sector, focusing on delivering innovative payment solutions that meet customer expectations and enhance their experience.”

