Egypt - Contact Pay, a leading electronic payment solutions company and a subsidiary of Contact Group, a prominent non-banking financial services provider, announced on Monday the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Al Ahly Momkn, key e-payment solutions, and financial services provider, to offer Contact’s customers in Egypt the option to pay Contact instalments through Al Ahly Momkn’s multiple payment channels.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Abdel Hakim, the Managing Director of Contact Pay, on behalf of Contact, and Eng. Ahmed Enayet, the Managing Director and CEO of Al Ahly Momkn, on behalf of their company.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of the two companies to facilitate payment operations for customers through Al Ahly Momkn’s branches and points of sale across Egypt, with more than 90,000 points of sale and over 5 million users. Contact has a geographical presence in most Egyptian governorates, providing its services with comprehensive coverage and professionalism in both urban and rural areas. This partnership represents a strategic integration between Contact Pay as a specialized payment solutions company and Al Ahly Momkn as a major e-payment solutions and points of sale provider in Egypt, especially in rural areas, enhancing the ease and speed of access for customers to Contact’s services through Al Ahly Momkn’s extensive coverage.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, the Managing Director of Contact Pay, said: “We are excited about this strategic partnership with Al Ahly Momkn, which aligns with our commitment to providing payment services with the highest standards of security and efficiency. This agreement opens up new horizons for customers to conduct their financial transactions smoothly and easily nationwide.”

Mohab Gamal, Deputy CEO of Al Ahly Momkn, said: “This partnership reflects our dedication to providing seamless and innovative payment experiences. We are confident that this step will enhance our customers’ ability to access Contact’s services more easily and quickly through our branches and POSs spread across the country.”

Ahmed Enayet, the Managing Director and CEO of Al Ahly Momkn, said that the collaboration with Contact complements their expansion strategy and provides diversified services, reinforcing secure, easy, and fast payment services for consumers in the Egyptian market.

Said Zater, the CEO of Contact Financial Holding, expressed his vision for the future, saying: “This step aligns with our vision to achieve a cashless financial society, as we continuously strive to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to meet our customers’ needs. We believe in integrating financial services with modern payment technologies to better serve our customers.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).