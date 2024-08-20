UAE - Beyond ONE, the digital services provider and TMT-sector (technology, media, telecommunications) investment and operations company, has opened the doors to its new Dubai office, redefining the concept of the modern workplace.

This innovative space prioritizes employee wellbeing and creates a welcoming, home-like atmosphere where a sense of belonging thrives.

Designed by award-winning boutique interior architecture studio DBM and brought to life by fit-out specialists Compass and Verve, this office defies the typical corporate environment.

It's a sanctuary designed to inspire employees to reach their full potential, both personally and professionally using biophilic design principles.

The essence of Beyond ONE is rooted in human connection and the interpersonal aspect of business, an ethos that is reflected in the multi-cultural design and layout, said the digital services company in a statement.

The journey begins on stepping out of the elevator, where a strategically placed window piques immediate intrigue with a glimpse of green rainforest-like foliage, a feature not seen in typical office settings.

On entering the office, there is neither reception desk, nor conventional waiting area, but rather an earthy terracotta-tiled space with comfortable sofas inviting comfort and easy conversation.

Beyond its visual and sensory appeal, the green foliage at the entrance and throughout alludes to Beyond ONE’s tangible commitment to the environment – the company has enabled the purchase and ongoing protection of 480 hectares of endangered rainforest in Ecuador’s Cloud Rainforest as part of its sustainability strategy.

According to senior officials, the employee wellbeing is paramount at Beyond ONE.

Every design element, from ergonomic workstations and calming water features, to tranquil green spaces, is intentionally chosen to promote mental health, enhance productivity and create a sense of belonging, they stated.

The café area is a far cry from the typical office canteen, designed to invite social respite with Tulum-inspired details that include driftwood, handmade tiles, and textured finishes.

The expansive outdoor terrace, even larger than the office interior, encourages relaxation and reconnection with nature in an environment that feels worlds away from the traditional office.

Lush greenery throughout the space creates pockets of tranquillity and purifies the air, while water features around the terrace create a calming backdrop to promote a peaceful work environment, stated the officials.

Markus Tagger, Beyond ONE’s Group CEO, said: "Our new Dubai headquarters is everything you need from an office, but feels nothing like one. It's a human-centric space where our team thrives, feels at home, and is empowered to think beyond."

"When people feel valued and supported, they're able to tap into their full potential, and that's what this space is all about - enabling our team to go beyond what's expected and deliver true impact for our customers," he stated.

According to him, sustainability is at the core of the design concept.

"Beyond ONE's commitment to environmental responsibility is evident throughout the office. Energy-efficient materials, reclaimed wood, and cutting-edge water recycling and energy conservation technologies are seamlessly integrated into the design," explained Tagger.

The office design celebrates Beyond ONE's global reach by incorporating elements inspired by both Latin American and Middle Eastern regions.

From the Moroccan-themed terrace to subtle Mexican accents, the space is as culturally rich as it is innovative, and a reflection of the company's integration of diversity and inclusivity, he added.

