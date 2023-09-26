Egypt - Beltone Financial Holding, one of the fastest growing institutions, announces the strategic rebranding of its consumer finance subsidiary, from BelCash, to “seven”.

This move reinforces Beltone’s position as a leading consumer finance powerhouse, offering innovative fintech payment solutions that bridge the gap between financial capability and aspiration.

The rebranded company aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most reliable financing tool for individuals across sectors such as education, healthcare, travel, electronics, home finishing, furniture, and automotive. seven allows customers to make purchases and repay them over periods of 6 to 60 months. Reaching an impressive portfolio of EGP 1.3bn in less than 5 months after the rebranding is a strong testament to the company’s success.

Magd Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of seven, expressed immense pride in the remarkable achievements accomplished during such a short period. He emphasized that seven stands out in the market by offering a diverse range of products and services. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, seven not only offers a diverse range of products but also goes above and beyond by actively supporting individuals during pivotal moments in their lives. Whether it’s crucial milestones like education, healthcare, or home finishing, seven stands as your trusted partner in investment, ensuring your success.

In addition to its distinctive offerings and commitment to customer satisfaction, seven has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan across various regions in Egypt, including Greater Cairo, Alexandria, the Delta region, Upper Egypt, and the Red Sea. This exemplifies seven’s dedication to reaching a wider audience and making its innovative products accessible throughout the country.

The rebranding of BelCash to seven is part of Beltone Financial Holding’s broader efforts to expand its Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) platforms. This platform encompasses private equity, direct investment, leasing, factoring, venture capital, and microfinance. Beltone aims to provide comprehensive and disruptive financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market while supporting economic growth and development.

