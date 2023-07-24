Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) has renewed its partnership agreement with Mastercard which will support it to further enrich its Imtiaz card offering, an innovative credit card issuer in the kingdom.

The partnership renewal signing ceremony featured the announcement of major initiatives including the introduction of the Mastercard World Elite card tailored for affluent clients and the launch of bespoke corporate credit cards designed to cater to the specific requirements of Corporates and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (CSME) and other businesses within Bahrain.

The partnership will also introduce Mastercard loyalty solutions to provide consumers an enhanced experience and extend benefits that matches their lifestyle and aspirations.

Safety and security

Abdulla Bukhowa, BCFC Chief Executive Officer, said: “The renewal of our 14-year partnership with Mastercard demonstrates the success of Imtiaz card in satisfying and exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers. We remain committed to provide the highest levels of safety and security, as well as financial flexibility and purchasing power, to ensure that our customers have an unparalleled experience.”

He added: “We are delighted to announce that our collaboration with Mastercard has now moved to a new level of coordination. Thanks to our dedicated team, we are confident that we can provide unparalleled solutions for the growth & expansion strategy, offering users, citizens, and residents unique benefits.”

Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East and North Africa at Mastercard, stated: "Our partnership with BCFC is a key milestone in our journey to build an inclusive digital economy that’s works for all, in Bahrain and beyond. We look forward to expanding our portfolio and introducing innovative payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our consumers.”

The Imtiaz credit card from BCFC provides its holders with a comprehensive set of integrated benefits. These include access to airport lounges across the world, exclusive travel & shopping offers, in addition to 24-hour customer service.

