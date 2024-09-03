Bahrain - Benefit has become the first company in Bahrain to adopt Swiss GRC’s comprehensive RegTech platform, the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Toolbox.

The move aims to streamline internal processes and enhance risk management.

Benefit said the platform would enable it to track GRC-related matters efficiently across all departments, producing detailed reports and dashboards to monitor and manage internal GRC issues. It would also establish a unified risk taxonomy, ensuring consistency and alignment across various departments.

Benefit chief executive Abdulwahed Al Janahi said the partnership was a “significant milestone” for the company and would position Bahrain as a leader in governance and risk management innovation.

Besfort Kuqi, chief executive of Swiss GRC, said the company was excited to support Benefit on its journey toward ‘Integrated Assurance’.

The platform is designed to streamline all GRC activities and provide easy-to-use tools for data management, automation, and reporting.

Mansoor AlAlwan, chief of internal audit at Benefit, said the toolbox would enable his team to efficiently track and manage all GRC-related matters, streamline reporting, and maintain consistency across all departments.

He added that the integration would significantly enhance the team’s ability to identify and mitigate risks in real-time.

