Avana Companies, a global leader in hotel and hospitality SME funding, has announced the formation of a new $250 million Avana-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership (AOPCP) for its direct private commercial real estate funding strategy.

Through the joint venture, Avana will use the capital to provide private debt financing in the US over the next three years.

"Our fintech platform, with over two decades of success in the US, is now set to empower hotel and SME growth in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to driving Vision 2030 with innovative financing solutions and invite Mena institutions to join us in shaping a prosperous future for Saudi SMEs," said Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Avana Companies and Ezdaher Financing Company.

B2B hotel funding Fintech solutions

Building on the success of this global venture, Avana global ecosystem is set to replicate its achievements in Saudi Arabia through Ezdaher Financing Company. Ezdaher will leverage Avana’s extensive experience of its parent company’s 22-year legacy.

Ezdaher is positioned to introduce groundbreaking B2B hotel funding Fintech solutions, which underscores their potential to drive strategic growth and innovation in KSA’s financial sector, focusing on bridging the kingdom's $250 billion financing gap and supporting the development of 310,000 hotel rooms needed by 2030.

“Oaktree has firsthand experience through past partnerships with Avana. The Avana team’s unparalleled expertise and reputation in the CRE funding industry align with our focus on risk control in private credit investments,” said Justin Guichard, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Oaktree.-

