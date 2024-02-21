Astra Tech, a leading consumer technology group, through its collaboration with Mastercard, has issued over 100,000 Botim Multi-Currency Cards, reaching this milestone within four months of its launch, setting a new market benchmark.

In just four months, Astra Tech has become the largest fintech issuer in the industry, via its Mastercard offering. This rapid achievement not only highlights the company's efficiency and innovation but also serves as a testament to the soaring demand for reliable and trustworthy fintech services in the region.

Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented: “The remarkable interest and growth in Botim Prepaid Cards within four months of their launch announcement reflects the maturity of the UAE's consumer market and the trust consumers place in us. Our commitment to innovative financial services, promoting financial inclusion, and simplifying the lives of our users, coupled with this significant milestone, sets us on a trajectory to not only challenge legacy banks but also to soon overtake them.”

Looking ahead, Astra Tech remains committed to further expansion and innovation, with plans to broaden its multi-currency offerings and introduce a new loyalty programme in partnership with Mastercard.

