Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the UAE's status as a global hub for tourism, fintech, and sustainable mobility.

This collaboration aims to innovate aviation through improved passenger experiences and support the UAE’s economic vision.

The agreement will explore next-generation payment solutions, including stablecoin and digital assets, aligning with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Key initiatives include the development of a regulated digital wallet for inbound travellers at Zayed International Airport, facilitating secure cashless transactions.

The partnership will also focus on integrating AI systems and sustainable infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance.

A joint steering committee will oversee the project, with Abu Dhabi Airports providing infrastructure and operational access, while Al Hail Holding will manage governance and regulatory engagement. Xare will act as the technology partner.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Airports are evolving from gateways into platforms for seamless digital commerce. Through our partnership with Al Hail Holding and Xare we will pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveller journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access, while showcasing UAE as the ideal launchpad for a digital economy.”

Hamad Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hail Holding, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Airports on this forward-looking initiative. Together, we aim to create new opportunities that align with the UAE’s vision for a digital and diversified economy. By combining our expertise in governance, regulatory engagement and financial services with Abu Dhabi Airports’ operational capabilities, we will deliver innovative solutions that benefit travellers and contribute to the growth of the national economy.”

Milind Singh, co-Founder of Xare said: “Xare is thrilled to partner with two leading institutions to bring the future of travel commerce to life. By leveraging our unique tech stack—spanning instant onboarding, programmable payments, and merchant connectivity—we can unlock entirely new traveller experiences and monetisation opportunities across the airport and the wider city. This pilot sets the stage for a seamless, cashless journey from touchdown to take-off.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).