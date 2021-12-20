RIYADH: Cairo-based fintech platform NowPay has announced its partnership with some of the world’s biggest names in the food and beverages sector, according to a statement.

The platform, which allows companies to enable employees more flexible access to their salaries, has confirmed that McDonalds, KFC, Pizza Hut, Kraft Heinz, Americana Group, Edita and the Wadi Group have joined.

“These partnerships will add over 21,000 employees to NowPay’s reach and market dominance, and help employees manage their savings and expenses more efficiently,” CEO of the company, Mostafa Ashour, said.

Founded in 2019, NowPay has tapped into the growing market and demand of salary advances in the Middle East and North Africa region as the pandemic has exacerbated employees' financial anxiety and instability.

