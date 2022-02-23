ArabFinance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) signed an agreement with Samer Gharaibeh, Softec Technologies, and Ammar Zawaideh to launch Roaderz, a new crowdsourcing platform for last mile delivery, according to a press release published on February 21st.

Roaderz will link individual couriers and small delivery operations to eCommerce merchants and social sellers, the release revealed.

The new platform will enable merchants to request a courier on demand and schedule shipment in advance. It will also allow users to track shipment and delivery status in real-time.

Fawry’s new platform is set to be operational within the first six months of 2022.

Moreover, Roaderz will enable common commuters to use their own vehicles to fulfill shipments and deliveries, and secure additional income.

“Our goal with Roaderz is to create a solution which can also have a broader social impact, by putting smaller businesses on a level playing field with larger competitors, providing couriers with flexible work and income opportunities, and reducing carbon emissions by decreasing the average kilometers travelled by a shipment before it reaches the end-user,” Fawry’s CEO Ashraf Sabry commented.

Roaderz will capitalize on Fawry’s widespread network of small and medium retailers. It will guarantee both payment and fulfilment for providers and recipients of services.

It is worth noting that Samer Gharaibeh is an entrepreneur and founder and CEO of mylerz, a parcel delivery company.

Softec Technologies is a Cairo-based technology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and visibility solutions for transportation, mobility, and logistics.

Ammar Zawaideh enjoys a two-decade business expertise in executive management, corporate finance, and financial institutions.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.