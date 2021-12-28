Visitors to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai topped 200,000, since its opening on October 1 making it one of the most viewed among the 190 countries participating in the first universal exhibition in the Arab world.

In addition to the 202,000 physical visitors, who explored the exhibition path and took part in dozens of events, the pavilion was viewed by 3.4 million virtual visitors on the web portal, the social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube) and the app, a figure in constant and marked increase in the last four weeks.

As for physical visitors, there was a peak of 44,000 units in the long weekend that began on Thursday, a day of vacation in the UAE.

The Italian Pavilion recorded a high number of visitors attending the events held as part of Expo’s first two thematic weeks, with the latest on space featuring the Lazio and Puglia regions as protagonists of many initiatives. Moreover, thousands of people attended high-profile musical events that Italy brought to Dubai, inluding the concerts of Ludovico Einaudi and of the orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino conducted by Zubin Mehta.

According to the main tour operators operating in both Italy and the UAE, the monthly volume of bookings to Dubai recorded in October increased compared to the same period in 2019, the last comparable year before the pandemic. The increase suggests presences in Dubai and visits to the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will grow further in November and December, coinciding with the Italian and European holidays.

Total admissions to Expo 2020 Dubai since the opening on October 1 amounted to almost 1.5 million, according to figures released on Monday by Expo press office. The press office explained that the total figure includes visitors who have crossed the entrance of Expo 2020 Dubai more than once in order to visit more than one of the about 200 thematic and national pavilions on different days.