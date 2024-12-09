Oman - Worley, a leading Australian engineering, consulting and project delivery company, has announced that its joint venture with Special Technical Services (STS), a leading multidisciplinary contracting group in Oman, has secured a three-year contract extension for a bp project in the sultanate.

The scope of work involves provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to bp’s gas assets in Block 61 (Khazzan and Ghazeer).

As per the deal, the joint venture - Special Technical Services Worley Integrated Solutions (SWIS) - will complete the entire work within a five-year period.

The initial five-year contract was awarded to SWIS by bp on April 30, 2018. This contract was further extended for two years in 2022.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing global relationship with bp to deliver services for bp’s Block 61 gas assets which contributes to strengthening Worley’s backlog,” said

On the contract renewal, Worley CEO Chris Ashton said: "SWIS has been working extensively with bp to improve all aspects of operational efficiency, and this award confirms the success of this

continuing journey. We’re proud to support bp’s ongoing gas operations in Oman."

The services include ongoing field development of bp’s Block 61 gas field in Oman as well as brownfield modifications of operational assets including the central processing facility.

The gas from Block 61 is distributed for domestic consumption via Oman’s national gas grid, while also boosting availability of feedstock supply for Oman LNG.

Under the new three-year extension, Worley will continue to lead the work from its Oman office. Worley categorizes this contract as transitional work.

