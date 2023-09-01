Saudi Arabia - WakeCap, a leader in construction technology with offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and San Francisco, has announced a strategic long-term agreement with Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi KSA), the Saudi unit of the leading EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and management contractor in the Gulf.

The new partnership will see WakeCap, whose wearable technology is transforming construction processes, join hands with Enppi KSA, a prominent Egyptian-origin EPC company that provides comprehensive services to the petroleum, natural gas, and other process industries.

WakeCap’s technology-driven solution will be coupled with Enppi’s expertise in delivering engineering, procurement, construction management, and project management solutions.

"As the construction sector evolves, incorporating industry-specific technology will remain a critical development driver. We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with ENNPI KSA, one of the leading entities in construction in the Middle East," remarked WakeCap CEO Hassan Albalawi.

"We established WakeCap on the belief that increased visibility on construction sites benefits everyone, from the site manager to the workers. With this new partnership, we are able to provide higher-quality deliverables, reduce project delays, and boost overall industry transparency," stated Albalawi.

The world’s largest energy provider company, Saudi Aramco took the lead and paved the road for both companies to join hands on a long-term partnership with immediate effect in different important and critical projects, he added.

ENPPI Chairman Assistant - Projects, Wael Lotfy, said: "Our journey toward digitisation began in accordance with the mission of Enppi to execute projects in the energy field in the Middle East and Africa and support the national economies, primarily by providing state-of-the-art technologies, leadership, and standards of excellence."

"We built a Project Control Center (PCC) as a single source of reliable information about manpower and equipment to enhance safety measures in construction sites, while also providing precise insights into production rates and the optimal usage of project resources," he noted.

"Utilizing such cutting-edge tools not only enhances safety monitoring but also demonstrates our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation," remarked Lofty.

"This initiative seeks to optimize the expertise, skills, and safety of our employees. On the strength of these foundations and to aid in the advancement of digitalization technologies, a corporate agreement has been reached with WakeCap, one of the top providers of enterprise IoT solutions," he added.

